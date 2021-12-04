Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Turning Points gives out hundreds of coats at annual coat drive

Families from all over Manatee Family had a chance to take home a high-quality jacket all for free thanks to generous donations from the community.(Shane Battis)
By Shane Battis
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton nonprofit is making sure everyone in Manatee County has a way to stay warm this winter.

Turning Points hosted its annual coat drive giving hundreds of families a chance to pick up a good quality winter coat all for free.

It’s an impressive effort. Over the past few months, people all over manatee county chipped in so the drive could have 1,100 coats in the mix.

The donations clearly paid off.

“I’m feeling so good, so great,” Barbara Garcia exclaimed while admiring her new black jacket.

Volunteers estimate that around 200 people at least came out to the drive.

They explained that events like these make a big difference for all of the people here. Like for Mariah Harvey who came to get a coat for not just herself, but her three young daughters too.

“It’s very good that they are here for people who don’t have it and need help,” Harvey said. “Especially with big families. See, I’m by myself with three girls so that was a big help. I was glad to come here.”

Harvey said the coat drive today likely saved her family at least $50 this holiday season.

Turning points will turn over all the leftover coats to other local nonprofits who will work to hand them out this winter.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

