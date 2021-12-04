Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Student arrested after threat made against Sarasota High School

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:12 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A student has been arrested after making a threat against Sarasota High School, according to an email sent out to faculty and family members.

Assistant Principal Becky Moyer said other students reported the threat, and police located the student.

“Working together, we want our last two-and-a-half weeks before the break to be among the safest and most productive,” Moyer said in the email.

The student who was arrested has not been identified at this time. We are unsure of what the threat consisted of, but we do know it was made on social media.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Port residents plead guilty in visa fraud scheme
The Coast Guard is searching for a sunken vessel in Lake Pontchartrain. (Source: Coast Guard)
Three rescued off Venice when boat capsizes
Victoria Hidalgo
Port Charlotte woman faces child neglect charge
A Christmas tree lighting in downtown Sarasota.
How a local Sarasota Grinch didn’t steal Christmas
Some of the evidence collected during the arrest.
GPS tracker foils suspected trailer thieves

Latest News

Sunset from Anna Maria at Cedar Cove Resort.
Some patchy fog develops late tonight
Sunset from Anna Maria at Cedar Cove Resort.
Dry weather pattern contniues into the weekend
The officer recounts how a sailor found himself in a sticky situation until help turned his day...
Marine Patrol rescues a sailor stranded in Sarasota Bay
Do you know this man?
Suspected jewel thief sought by Sarasota police