Student arrested after threat made against Sarasota High School

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A student has been arrested after making a threat against Sarasota High School, according to an email sent out to faculty and family members.

Assistant Principal Becky Moyer said other students reported the threat, and police located the student.

“Working together, we want our last two-and-a-half weeks before the break to be among the safest and most productive,” Moyer said in the email.

The student who was arrested has not been identified at this time. We are unsure of what the threat consisted of, but we do know it was made on social media.

