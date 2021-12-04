Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal crash between SCAT bus and motorcycle

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash between a SCAT bus and a motorcycle.

The crash happened near Clark Road and Lawton Drive around 9 p.m. on Friday.

All westbound lanes of Clark Road will be shut down at McIntosh Road during the investigation.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

