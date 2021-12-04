Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal crash between SCAT bus and motorcycle
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:45 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash between a SCAT bus and a motorcycle.
The crash happened near Clark Road and Lawton Drive around 9 p.m. on Friday.
All westbound lanes of Clark Road will be shut down at McIntosh Road during the investigation.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.