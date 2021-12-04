More Morning Fog (and More Afternoon Sun!)

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our mornings with patchy fog may continue for several days. Winds are light and air temps will drop down near the dew point temp, and when that happens, the relative humidity hits 100% and we get the fog. Dew points have been in the 50s recently. As more moisture moves in for the week, dew points will get back into the 60s and the foggy mornings are possible every day. The fog will burn off around 9am, and our afternoons get a little warmer. This pattern will continue until we get a cold front to drop south across central Florida. And there’s no sign of that happening any time in the near future. A few fronts will come close to us, giving us a slight chance of a shower toward the end of the week.

Highs (Station)

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.