Downtown Sarasota Holiday Parade to kick off at 7 p.m.

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 25th annual Downtown Sarasota Holiday Parade will kick off Saturday, Dec. 4, starting at 7 p.m.

Streets along the Main Street parade route have been closed since Saturday morning; some as early at 9 a.m. These side streets will not reopen until Sunday afternoon. Vehicles not removed from these areas by the posted time will be towed at the owner’s expense.

The parade will begin at Main Street and U.S. 301 in downtown Sarasota. The parade will end at J.D. Hamel Park at Main Street and Gulfstream Avenue. There will be floats and an appearance from Santa.

The following street closures and vehicle tow-away zones will be in effect for the following times and locations:

  • 9 a.m. Saturday to 12:30 a.m. Sunday: Main Street closed from Osprey to U.S. 301
  • 9 a.m. Saturday to 12:30 a.m. Sunday: Main Street closed from Orange Avenue to Osprey Avenue
  • 11 a.m. Saturday – 12:30 a.m. Sunday: Main Street closed from U.S. 41 to Orange Avenue
  • 12 p.m. Saturday – 12:30 a.m. Sunday: Main Street closed from U.S. 301 to School Avenue
  • 12 p.m. Saturday – 12:30 a.m. Sunday: Fletcher Avenue closed from Main Street to Fruitville
  • 12 p.m. Saturday – 12:30 a.m. Sunday: Wallace closed from Main Street to Fruitville
  • 12 p.m. Saturday – 12:30 a.m. Sunday: East Avenue closed from Fruitville to Ringling Boulevard
  • 12 p.m. Saturday – 12:30 a.m. Sunday: School Avenue closed from Main Street to Fruitville
  • 12 p.m. Saturday – 12:30 a.m. Sunday: Audubon closed from Main Street to Fruitville
  • 12 p.m. Saturday – 12:30 a.m. Sunday: First Street closed from Audubon to East Avenue
  • 2:30 p.m. Saturday – 12:30 a.m. Sunday: Lemon Avenue closed from First Street to Main Street
  • 3 p.m. Saturday – 12:30 a.m. Sunday: Gulfstream Avenue closed from U.S. 41 to McAnsh
  • 7 p.m.: Sarasota Holiday Parade begins

Roads will re-open once the end of the parade reaches a two-block distance from each road closure. For information on towed vehicles, contact Upman’s Towing at 941-365-7084.

