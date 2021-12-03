Advertise With Us
Suspected jewel thief sought by Sarasota police

Do you know this man?
Do you know this man?(Sarasota Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Police they they have a new photo of a man suspected in stealing $200,000 in jewelry from a home in Sarasota Nov. 23.

The burglary, from a home on Lincoln Drive, was captured by home surveillance cameras. Sometime between 9-10 a.m., the man entered a home and took a safe containing the jewelry.

This new photo shows what Sarasota Police believe is the same man driving a silver BMW X3 with a stolen temporary tag from Georgia -- P2809437.

If you know this man or have any information about the case, call Sarasota Police Det. Martinez at 941-263-6082.

