Suspected jewel thief sought by Sarasota police

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Police they they have a new photo of a man suspected in stealing $200,000 in jewelry from a home in Sarasota Nov. 23.

The burglary, from a home on Lincoln Drive, was captured by home surveillance cameras. Sometime between 9-10 a.m., the man entered a home and took a safe containing the jewelry.

This new photo shows what Sarasota Police believe is the same man driving a silver BMW X3 with a stolen temporary tag from Georgia -- P2809437.

If you know this man or have any information about the case, call Sarasota Police Det. Martinez at 941-263-6082.

CASE UPDATE: We have a new photo of the man we believe is responsible for taking $200,000 worth of jewelry from a home on Lincoln Dr., Sarasota, Nov. 23rd. The man left the home believed to be in Silver BMW X3 w stolen temp GA Tag P2809437. Info? Call Det Martinez at 941-263-6082 https://t.co/UDdrQRYCNA pic.twitter.com/f6YsmOjnNP — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) December 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.