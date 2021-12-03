Some patchy fog develops late tonight

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -It was another warm and pleasant day across the Suncoast with highs in the upper 70′s. The dry weather hangs around for the overnight with a few clouds and patchy fog developing late. Expect cool conditions by early Saturday morning as temperatures dip down to the 50′s again.

The weekend end is shaping up partly sunny and warm, similar to the end of the week with a few more passing clouds. Rain chances stay out of the weekend forecast.

That dry weather rolls in into next week with warm temperatures back to the lower 80′s. Rain chances hold off until late week but are very minimal as as front looks to stay further towards northern Florida.

