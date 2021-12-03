Morning fog on the Suncoast gives way to a partly sunny sky

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A cooler morning brought widespread dense fog to the west coast of Florida. Reduced visibilities were reported from the Panhandle to the Suncoast with the worst fog to our north.

Fog is something we may have to deal with tomorrow morning as well. All fog over land should dissipate first by 9 a.m. followed by the fog over Gulf waters. We should have a very nice day today with skies ranging from partly sunny to mostly sunny and high temperatures in the mid-70s. No rain today despite some additional cloud cover.

Tomorrow we will begin to warm again with temperatures a few degrees warmer than today. By Sunday we should be very close to 80 and the rest of next work week will be at or slightly above the average highs for this time of year. Rain fall will remain hard to find and I’ve kept rain out of the forecast for the next 7 to 10 days.

