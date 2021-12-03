Marine Patrol rescues a sailor stranded in Sarasota Bay

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Stranded in the middle of the Sarasota Bay--that’s one place where a sailor certainly doesn’t want to find themselves.

Sarasota Marine Patrol tells ABC7 that’s what happened to one sailor before an officer swooped in to pull him to safety.

Marine Patrol Officer Ron Dixon recounted how he found a catamaran flipped on its side during a windy day on patrol in the bay. Soon, he found the sailor wasn’t onboard.

It turns out the elderly man had slipped off his vessel and had been floating far from the boat wearing a life jacket.

Dixon found the man and pulled him onboard to safety, but he said that’s a situation that could have ended very badly if help didn’t come in time.

“With the wave height that we had in the bay, it was white caps, and boats are wide open in the middle of the bay,” Dixon explained. “So, that could have been very tragic.”

Fortunate for the sailor, and for his boat. The catamaran luckily wasn’t damaged during the accident and the rescued man was able to sail away.

SPD advises inexperienced sailors to avoid taking to the seas on windy days and anyone, experienced or otherwise, should always have safety gear handy.

