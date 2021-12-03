Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Marine Patrol rescues a sailor stranded in Sarasota Bay

The officer recounts how a sailor found himself in a sticky situation until help turned his day...
The officer recounts how a sailor found himself in a sticky situation until help turned his day around.(Shane Battis)
By Shane Battis
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Stranded in the middle of the Sarasota Bay--that’s one place where a sailor certainly doesn’t want to find themselves.

Sarasota Marine Patrol tells ABC7 that’s what happened to one sailor before an officer swooped in to pull him to safety.

Marine Patrol Officer Ron Dixon recounted how he found a catamaran flipped on its side during a windy day on patrol in the bay. Soon, he found the sailor wasn’t onboard.

It turns out the elderly man had slipped off his vessel and had been floating far from the boat wearing a life jacket.

Dixon found the man and pulled him onboard to safety, but he said that’s a situation that could have ended very badly if help didn’t come in time.

“With the wave height that we had in the bay, it was white caps, and boats are wide open in the middle of the bay,” Dixon explained. “So, that could have been very tragic.”

Fortunate for the sailor, and for his boat. The catamaran luckily wasn’t damaged during the accident and the rescued man was able to sail away.

SPD advises inexperienced sailors to avoid taking to the seas on windy days and anyone, experienced or otherwise, should always have safety gear handy.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Port residents plead guilty in visa fraud scheme
Victoria Hidalgo
Port Charlotte woman faces child neglect charge
The Coast Guard is searching for a sunken vessel in Lake Pontchartrain. (Source: Coast Guard)
Three rescued off Venice when boat capsizes
Tonya Chrisman
Woman charged with taking plaque from golf course
A Christmas tree lighting in downtown Sarasota.
How a local Sarasota Grinch didn’t steal Christmas

Latest News

Do you know this man?
Suspected jewel thief sought by Sarasota police
Manatee County Commission
Manatee Commission to hold special meeting on redistricting
Bradenton police looking for hit-and-run suspect
About 1,300 students at Polk State College got an early Christmas present.
Florida college cancels debt for 1,300 students