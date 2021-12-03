Advertise With Us
Manatee Commission to hold special meeting on redistricting

Manatee County Commission
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Commission has scheduled a special meeting to discuss redistricting on Tuesday, Dec. 7, starting at 9 a.m.

The public will be able to comment during the meeting in the Manatee and Osprey Rooms on the fifth floor of the Manatee County Administration Building, 1112 Manatee Ave. W, Bradenton.

Redistricting is the process of adjusting district boundaries to account for shifts in population reflected in the 2020 Census.

Supporting documents are available through the BCC Meetings and Agendas page on the county’s website.

This meeting can be viewed live on www.mymanatee.org/mga and on Manatee Government Access Spectrum channel 644, Verizon channel 30, and Comcast channel 20.

Written comments can be submitted at www.mymanatee.org/comment by 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6.

