How a local Sarasota Grinch didn’t steal Christmas

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The annual Christmas tree lighting in Downtown Sarasota almost didn’t happen because of vandalism.

Cut light wires all through that four-story tall 46-foot tree that’s risen in the heart of Downtown Sarasota.

“It’s very heartbreaking to think that someone would come in and do this damage to it,” said Sarasota Downtown Merchants Association and lighting organizer, Ron Soto.

All that damage was discovered just a day before the annual tree lighting event. Showing the work of some local Grinches. It’s unknown who or why they cut the lights.

Soto says they needed to rewire to save Christmas.

“We’ll get them all spliced, put back together. Let’s see we only have another 200 to go,” Soto said around noon on Thursday.

Soto says when he saw the cut wires all throughout the ground on Wednesday he felt a little defeated.

“Broke down in tears it’s a lot of work that we do to make this happen...and to find out that about 40 of these had been cut,” said Soto.

He posted to social media on Wednesday canceling the tree lighting event. That’s until he got a call.

“Sean from Tucker Enterprises calls up and said he would be willing to come down and donate his time to fix this tree,” said Soto.

Unbelievable Sean from Tucker enterprises saw the post on Facebook came down and volunteered his time to fix the tree... Posted by Ron Soto on Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Electrician Sean Griffin climbed to the top of the tree to get started and make the lighting happen.

“There was a series of other connections on the tree and we got that sorted out,” said Griffin.

Sorted out after working on the 10-thousand light Christmas tree for hours trying to fix the damage.

We’re told a vandal(s) cut several light wires throughout the 46 foot Christmas tree… creating a huge problem for organizers just a day before the event. A local electrician stepped up and helped rewire the tree in time for tonight. @mysuncoast (2/2) pic.twitter.com/DTf8pwiPEP — Daniela Hurtado (@DaniCHurtado_) December 2, 2021

“I like to help people out you know and people like to help me out you know? So you just pay it forward,” said Griffin.

A story that could’ve had a sour ending, but didn’t.

“We’re not going to let the Grinch ruin Christmas!!!”

Tonight the Christmas tree in downtown Sarasota was lit up. But the story of how it was able to happen just makes it all... Posted by Daniela Hurtado on Thursday, December 2, 2021

The tree lighting was successful and the 46-foot tree shined over dozens of Sarasota neighbors on Thursday night.

The downtown Sarasota Christmas tree is lit. Take a look with Daniela Hurtado 🎄 Posted by ABC7 Sarasota - WWSB on Thursday, December 2, 2021

As for the vandal or vandals, a police report made of the incident by the Sarasota Police Department shows there are no suspects at this time.

