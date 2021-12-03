Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Florida college cancels debt for 1,300 students

About 1,300 students at Polk State College got an early Christmas present.
About 1,300 students at Polk State College got an early Christmas present.(Courtesy of Polk State College)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — Polk State College is eliminating $1.2 million in student debt to alleviate financial hardships brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Almost 1,300 students received the good news just in time for the holidays.

Students enrolled at the college between March 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021, are eligible for the debt cancellation. In addition, the debts of students who were sent to collections during that period are also being taken care of by the school.

“Polk State College recognizes that student debt is a barrier to advancement and has added to student and family burdens during the pandemic,” the school’s president, Angela Garcia Falconetti, said in a news release.

The college covered the debts with money received through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.

To date, the College has invested nearly $7.3 million of the nearly $18 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds allocated to Polk State, the news release said. These funds are earmarked to address student emergency financial aid for students who have been affected by the effects of the COVID-19 public health emergency. More than 4,000 students have received assistance.

The College is continuing to explore options to apply COVID relief funds to alleviate financial burdens for students brought on by the public health emergency.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Port residents plead guilty in visa fraud scheme
Victoria Hidalgo
Port Charlotte woman faces child neglect charge
The Coast Guard is searching for a sunken vessel in Lake Pontchartrain. (Source: Coast Guard)
Three rescued off Venice when boat capsizes
Tonya Chrisman
Woman charged with taking plaque from golf course
A Christmas tree lighting in downtown Sarasota.
How a local Sarasota Grinch didn’t steal Christmas

Latest News

2018 Downtown Sarasota Holiday Parade. (Source: Sarasota Police Department)
Downtown Holiday Parade means side streets to close Saturday
Beginning Monday, MCAT buses will expand mobile ticketing options through the Token Transit app...
Manatee bus service to expand beginning Saturday
Sarasota County School District security and safety.
Operations center keeping Sarasota schools safe
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Friday December 3
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Friday December 3