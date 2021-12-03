Bradenton police looking for hit-and-run suspect

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton police are asking the public for help in finding a suspect in a hit-and-run incident that seriously injured a pedestrian Nov. 30.

The crash occurred at about 5:50 p.m. in the 900 block of First Street West. Witnesses told police they saw a pedestrian walking east across First Street West outside of the crosswalk.

Cars in two of the three lanes of travel slowed to avoid hitting the pedestrian. A vehicle in the third lane was unable to stop and hit the pedestrian.

That vehicle, described as a white Chevrolet Tahoe with tinted windows and chrome rims, left the scene. The vehicle will have extensive front-end damage.

The pedestrian is still in critical condition at a local hospital.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to contact Officer Shelby Ostertag at 941-909-4752. You may also email your information to bpdtips@bradentonpd.com. Or, to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers (toll-free) 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous E-Tip at www.manateecrimestoppers.com.

