Bradenton police looking for hit-and-run suspect

(Matt Rourke | AP)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton police are asking the public for help in finding a suspect in a hit-and-run incident that seriously injured a pedestrian Nov. 30.

The crash occurred at about 5:50 p.m. in the 900 block of First Street West. Witnesses told police they saw a pedestrian walking east across First Street West outside of the crosswalk.

Cars in two of the three lanes of travel slowed to avoid hitting the pedestrian. A vehicle in the third lane was unable to stop and hit the pedestrian.

That vehicle, described as a white Chevrolet Tahoe with tinted windows and chrome rims, left the scene. The vehicle will have extensive front-end damage.

The pedestrian is still in critical condition at a local hospital.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to contact Officer Shelby Ostertag at 941-909-4752. You may also email your information to bpdtips@bradentonpd.com. Or, to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers (toll-free) 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous E-Tip at www.manateecrimestoppers.com.

