Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

VIDEO: Trooper helping motorist narrowly avoids crash in Idaho

By KBOI staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 8:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KBOI) - An Idaho State Trooper is lucky to have just minor injuries after a narrow escape Wednesday morning.

Dashcam video shows him leaping over a cement barrier to save himself from a crashing truck on Interstate 84.

The patrol said he had stopped to help a stranded driver of a Toyota car.

A driver slowed down while approached the patrol car, but the person behind him didn’t, which resulted in a chain-reaction crash.

The driver of the Toyota is also OK.

Copyright 2021 KBOI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tonya Chrisman
Woman charged with taking plaque from golf course
North Port residents plead guilty in visa fraud scheme
Residents on Sarasota's Bayfront frustrated over dead fish connected to roundabout project.
Dead fish causing a stink during roundabout project at U.S. 41 and Gulfstream Avenue in Sarasota
Debate over golf carts in North Port.
Updated golf cart ordinance stirring up debate in North Port
Crash at Frutville Road and Paramount Drive
Deputies on scene of car vs. motorcycle crash in Sarasota

Latest News

A suspect is being sought in the shooting death of 22-year-old Jonshel Alexander, who appeared...
Suspect sought after ‘Beasts of the Southern Wild’ actor, 22, killed in New Orleans shooting
FILE - Fuel trucks line up in front of storage tanks at the North Jiddah bulk plant, an Aramco...
OPEC+ maintains modest monthly increases in oil output
Victoria Hidalgo
Port Charlotte woman faces child neglect charge
FILE -Tamala Payne, center, with attorney Sean Walton, participate during a protest march for...
Murder charge for Ohio deputy in Casey Goodson Jr. shooting
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, salutes during the Global Citizen festival, on Sept. 25, 2021...
UK court backs Meghan in privacy dispute over letter to father