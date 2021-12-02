Advertise With Us
Three rescued off Venice when boat capsizes

The Coast Guard is searching for a sunken vessel in Lake Pontchartrain. (Source: Coast Guard)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Three people were rescued 10 miles offshore in the Gulf Thursday afternoon when their boat began taking on water, the U.S. Coat Guard said.

The Coast Guard said the people, on a 23-foot fishing boat were off the Venice coast when the vessel began taking on water and capsized shortly before 4 p.m.

Another boater nearby was able to rescue the three. Two of the people rescued were ferried to Stump Pass. The third was taken into Venice Inlet and transported to the hospital with breathing problems, the Coast Guard said.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

