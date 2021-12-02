Three rescued off Venice when boat capsizes

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Three people were rescued 10 miles offshore in the Gulf Thursday afternoon when their boat began taking on water, the U.S. Coat Guard said.

The Coast Guard said the people, on a 23-foot fishing boat were off the Venice coast when the vessel began taking on water and capsized shortly before 4 p.m.

Another boater nearby was able to rescue the three. Two of the people rescued were ferried to Stump Pass. The third was taken into Venice Inlet and transported to the hospital with breathing problems, the Coast Guard said.

