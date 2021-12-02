Advertise With Us
Seasonable weather expected for the Suncoast

By John Scalzi
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 6:48 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A high-pressure ridge that directed our winds into a more easterly direction and brought a return of moisture, has been replaced by a second high to the west. This will keep us in an extended period of fair skies and mild weather.

Little packets of energy aloft will bring waves of higher amounts of cloud cover, but rainfall is not in the forecast. Temperatures will generally remain in the upper 70s in the afternoon with mid-70s near the coast and close to 80 inland.

Over the weekend we may see a temporary surge in moisture as yet another front approaches. This front will move into North Florida and fall apart on Monday before bringing much in the way of colder air. It might scour out some of the moisture for the first few days of the new work week.

