Sarasota Police Department and others announce ‘Shop with a Cop’ event

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Housing Authority, Sarasota Police Department, Walmart, and Sarasota County Area Transit are providing 150 children with holiday gifts during the “Shop with a Cop” event.

“2021 will mark a decade our agency has partnered with the Sarasota Housing Authority to take part in Shop with a Cop and continue to build strong relationships with children in our community,” Sarasota Police Interim Chief Rex Troche said. “Shop with a Cop is an event our officers and civilians look forward to every year to have an opportunity to spend quality time with children to help them purchase presents for the holidays.”

The housing authority raised more than $10,000 for the event through its nonprofit affiliate, Sarasota Housing Funding Corporation.

“Having a safe and strong community begins with having mutual trust and respect between community members and the men and women sworn to protect them,” said Sarasota Housing Authority CEO William Russell. “Shop with a Cop builds positive relationships through this once-in-a-lifetime holiday event. Many of our kids who have participated in past events reminisce about what a positive experience it was to shop with and get to know SPD officers.”

The event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 6-8 a.m. at the Walmart at 8320 Lockwood Ridge Rd.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.