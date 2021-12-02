Proposed law would allow speed cameras in school zones

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - A bill is working its way through committees in the Florida Legislature that would allow cities and counties to install speed cameras in school zones.

Senate Bill 410, filed by state Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Miami, unanimously passed the Senate Committee on Education Thursday.

Anyone caught driving more than 10 miles per hour over the posted speed limit in a school zone would be cited, the bill says. The cameras would be in operation one hour before school and ending one hour after school.

No citations would be issued until a law officer first reviewed and confirmed the violation, the bill stipulates.

The $158 fine for a violation would be split between state and local governments and the local school district.

State Rep. Nicholas X. Duran, D-Miami, has filed a companion bill in the House, HB 189.

Several community leaders and concerned citizens waived in support of the legislation, including the City of Sarasota’s Interim Chief of Police Rex Troche, as well as representatives from the Florida Police Chiefs Association and the Florida PTA.

The legislation requires a county or municipality implementing the program to spend at least 30 days educating the public about the new enforcement measures and only issue warnings before they are allowed to levy fines.

