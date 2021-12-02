Port Charlotte woman faces child neglect charge

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Port Charlotte woman was arrested Thanksgiving night after allegedly firing a gun inside her home and then leaving an infant alone in the house while she went to a bar, deputies say.

Deputies responded to the home after receiving a call from a woman who had gone to check on 27-year-old Victoria Hidalgo. The woman told Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies Hidalgo sounded as if she had been drinking, and told her she had fired a gun inside the home. This prompted the woman to go to the home to check on Hidalgo.

When she arrived, the woman noticed that their shared vehicle was not in its parking space. She then saw a bullet hole in the front door.

When deputies arrived, she let them into the residence where they discovered a child left in a crib unsupervised. The child was left in the care of a family member and detectives were called to the scene to investigate.

Detectives learned that the vehicle had been stopped by deputies near the intersection of Port Charlotte Boulevard and Tamiami Trail. Hidalgo was in the passenger seat; the car was driven by a man who told deputies he had just met her at Paddy Wagon Irish Pub and was driving her home because she was intoxicated.

He denied knowing anything about the situation at Hidalgo’s home.

“It is clear that this woman’s priorities are way out of order, and I hope this experience serves as a wake-up call for her,” Sheriff Bill Prummel said in a news release. “I pray that things change and the child is properly cared for moving forward.”

Hidalgo was taken into custody on a charge of child neglect without great bodily harm. She is currently out on $3,500 bond.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.