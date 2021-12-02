North Port holding several events in December
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - There will be several events in North Port this December.
The City of North Port along with the police and fire departments will be helping out with the following events:
12 Days of Giving Food and Toy Drive
- The city will be accepting non-perishable food items, toys, or toiletries at locations throughout North Port.
- It will take place from Nov. 29 to Dec. 10.
- Drop off locations include:
- City Hall - 4970 City Hall Blvd.
- Police Department - 4980 City Hall Blvd.
- Morgan Family Community Center - 6207 W. Price Blvd.
- Public Works Administration - 1100 N. Chamberlain Blvd.
- North Port Utilities - 6644 Price Blvd.
- North Port Fire Rescue Station 81 - 4980 City Center Blvd.
- There will be drop-off bins inside the lobby of City Hall during the Poinsettia Parade and Festival.
Fill the Fire Truck
- Fire Rescue crews plan to collect non-perishable food items and donate them to a local food bank.
- This event will take place on Dec. 9 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- It will be located at the Walmart at 17000 Tamiami Trl.
Protect and Serve Night
- NPPD officers will serve and bus tables at Buffalo Wings and Rings.
- A percentage of the proceeds will be donated to Shop with a Cop.
- This event will take place on Dec. 9 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- The restaurant is located at 1081 W. Price Blvd.
Pizza with Santa
- NPPD and Alvaro’s Family Restaurant are working together to hold Pizza with Santa.
- There will be a pizza buffet, pictures with Santa, raffles, prizes, and more. Tickets are $5 per person and all proceeds will go toward the annual Shop with a Cop program.
- This event will take place on Dec. 12 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- The restaurant is located at 14512 Tamiami Trl.
Shop with a Cop
- NPPD officers will take a child shopping in Walmart with funds donated through the City events.
- There have also been local donations, including a $2,500 grant from Walmart.
- This will take place at the Walmart at 17000 Tamiami Trl.
Adopt-n-Shop Program
- Families who registered through the Home for the Holidays Program can select to be adopted by individuals, organizations, or businesses.
- Their information will be provided to the adopter.
- Adopters then go shopping, wrap gifts, and supply goods to their adoptees.
- As of Thursday, more than 100 families still need to be adopted.
- If you would like to apply, click here.
