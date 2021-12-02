North Port holding several events in December

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - There will be several events in North Port this December.

The City of North Port along with the police and fire departments will be helping out with the following events:

12 Days of Giving Food and Toy Drive

The city will be accepting non-perishable food items, toys, or toiletries at locations throughout North Port.

It will take place from Nov. 29 to Dec. 10.

Drop off locations include: City Hall - 4970 City Hall Blvd. Police Department - 4980 City Hall Blvd. Morgan Family Community Center - 6207 W. Price Blvd. Public Works Administration - 1100 N. Chamberlain Blvd. North Port Utilities - 6644 Price Blvd. North Port Fire Rescue Station 81 - 4980 City Center Blvd. There will be drop-off bins inside the lobby of City Hall during the Poinsettia Parade and Festival.



Fill the Fire Truck

Fire Rescue crews plan to collect non-perishable food items and donate them to a local food bank.

This event will take place on Dec. 9 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

It will be located at the Walmart at 17000 Tamiami Trl.

Protect and Serve Night

NPPD officers will serve and bus tables at Buffalo Wings and Rings.

A percentage of the proceeds will be donated to Shop with a Cop.

This event will take place on Dec. 9 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The restaurant is located at 1081 W. Price Blvd.

Pizza with Santa

NPPD and Alvaro’s Family Restaurant are working together to hold Pizza with Santa.

There will be a pizza buffet, pictures with Santa, raffles, prizes, and more. Tickets are $5 per person and all proceeds will go toward the annual Shop with a Cop program.

This event will take place on Dec. 12 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The restaurant is located at 14512 Tamiami Trl.

Shop with a Cop

NPPD officers will take a child shopping in Walmart with funds donated through the City events.

There have also been local donations, including a $2,500 grant from Walmart.

This will take place at the Walmart at 17000 Tamiami Trl.

Adopt-n-Shop Program

Families who registered through the Home for the Holidays Program can select to be adopted by individuals, organizations, or businesses.

Their information will be provided to the adopter.

Adopters then go shopping, wrap gifts, and supply goods to their adoptees.

As of Thursday, more than 100 families still need to be adopted.

If you would like to apply, click here

