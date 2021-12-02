Manatee man could get life for sex assault

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County man faces life in prison after being convicted Thursday of sexual battery of a young girl over a two-year period, the state attorney’s office said.

Kenny Livingston Roberts was found guilty of two counts: sexual battery of a person over 18 upon a person 12 or younger; and sexual battery of a person older than 12 by a person in familial or custodial authority.

During the trial, it was determined the crimes were committed between 2018 and 2020. Roberts had come back into the victim’s life after a prolonged absence. After the victim contracted a sexually transmitted disease from Roberts, prosecutors say he confessed to Manatee County Sheriff’s Office investigators that he had engaged in sexual activity with the child.

A sentencing date has not been set. Prosecutors are seeking a life sentence on both counts.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.