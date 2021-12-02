High pressure keeps the Suncoast sunny

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -We are keeping with the sunshine and warm temperatures as we settle in a pattern of high pressure. This means sunshine and warm temperatures around the upper 70′s to lower 80′s through the weekend and even into next week.

A cold front will approach northern Florida around Tuesday next week but it does not look strong enough to really impact the Suncoast. The next potential front that could impact the area looks to be late next week but is still far out to determine the exact impact if it reaches this far south.

For now pack away the umbrellas and enjoy the sunny and warm weather as we head into the weekend.

