GPS tracker foils suspected trailer thieves

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Three alleged thieves picked the wrong trailer to steal, the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office said, after a GPS device led deputies right to them.

At about 2 a.m., deputies received a report of a load trailer being stolen from Hardee County.

The thieves did not know the trailer had an attached GPS device. A detective followed the electronic trail to a location on Gene’s Little Acres Avenue, where other deputies soon arrived.

Three suspects were detained. A K-9 unit alerted deputies to the presence of narcotics, the sheriff’s office said.

In the suspects’ vehicle, deputies found drug paraphernalia and several stashes of methamphetamine, including one mixed into a soda in an attempt to hide the evidence.

Marie Williams was charged with smuggling/manufacture of methamphetamines 400 grams or more, dealing in stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended.

Michael Villegas was charged with smuggling/manufacture of methamphetamines 400 grams or more, dealing in stolen property, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine), tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams.

Gregory Tijerina was charged with dealing in stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

