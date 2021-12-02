Englewood man charged in burglary, car theft

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - An Englewood man has been arrested and charged with stealing a car and a large number of Amazon packages from a home while cleaning the home’s pool, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Nov. 30, deputies responded to a report of a burglary at a home in the 12000 block of Brookside Avenue.

Deputies found the front door open and the residence in disarray. Contact was made with the homeowner who, after returning to the home, discovered three vehicles were missing from the property. Also, the owner reported boxes from Amazon were thrown about through the house and the purchased items were stolen.

During the investigation, deputies contacted the pool cleaning company of the victim’s residence who provided the name of the employee that had last cleaned the victim’s pool.

Deputies went to an address on Reims Avenue where they found one of the stolen cars parked in front of the residence. Jonathan Snyder, 37, came out of the residence and talked to deputies.

In the driveway, deputies saw “numerous boxes and various items to include boxes addressed to the victim,” the arrest report said. Stolen property was also found in the back yard and in the residence after Snyder admitted stealing them, the report said.

Snyder was arrested and charged with grand theft, grand theft of a motor vehicle, tampering with physical evidence, burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, and dealing/trafficking in stolen property.

