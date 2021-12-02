Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Englewood man charged in burglary, car theft

Jonathan Snyder
Jonathan Snyder(CCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - An Englewood man has been arrested and charged with stealing a car and a large number of Amazon packages from a home while cleaning the home’s pool, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Nov. 30, deputies responded to a report of a burglary at a home in the 12000 block of Brookside Avenue.

Deputies found the front door open and the residence in disarray. Contact was made with the homeowner who, after returning to the home, discovered three vehicles were missing from the property. Also, the owner reported boxes from Amazon were thrown about through the house and the purchased items were stolen.

During the investigation, deputies contacted the pool cleaning company of the victim’s residence who provided the name of the employee that had last cleaned the victim’s pool.

Deputies went to an address on Reims Avenue where they found one of the stolen cars parked in front of the residence. Jonathan Snyder, 37, came out of the residence and talked to deputies.

In the driveway, deputies saw “numerous boxes and various items to include boxes addressed to the victim,” the arrest report said. Stolen property was also found in the back yard and in the residence after Snyder admitted stealing them, the report said.

Snyder was arrested and charged with grand theft, grand theft of a motor vehicle, tampering with physical evidence, burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, and dealing/trafficking in stolen property.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tonya Chrisman
Woman charged with taking plaque from golf course
North Port residents plead guilty in visa fraud scheme
Residents on Sarasota's Bayfront frustrated over dead fish connected to roundabout project.
Dead fish causing a stink during roundabout project at U.S. 41 and Gulfstream Avenue in Sarasota
Debate over golf carts in North Port.
Updated golf cart ordinance stirring up debate in North Port
Crash at Frutville Road and Paramount Drive
Deputies on scene of car vs. motorcycle crash in Sarasota

Latest News

FILE - People stand in front of the Quarterback Real Estate Arena for a vaccination on...
Unvaccinated Germans to be excluded from nonessential stores and venues amid COVID surge
Germany is seeing a major increase in COVID-19 cases as the omicron variant has also made its...
Germany sees new cases of omicron variant as country is already battling a massive COVID outbreak
Ann Morrison reflects on Sondheim
Ann Morrison reflects on Sondheim
Victoria Hidalgo
Port Charlotte woman faces child neglect charge