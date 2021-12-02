DeSantis proposes big financial boost for National Guard

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WWSB) - PENSACOLA, Fla – Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday proposed more than $100 million in funding to support Florida’s National Guard and to establish the Florida State Guard, a civilian volunteer force that will assist the National Guard in emergencies.

The budget proposal includes:

$87.5 million to expand the existing readiness center in Miramar and to establish three new armories in Homestead, Gainesville and Malabar;

$8.9 million for existing armory maintenance;

$2.2 million for a new headquarters for the National Guard Counter Drug Program;

$5.1 million to support Florida National Guardsmen seeking higher-education degrees; and

$3.5 million to establish the Florida State Guard.

At a new conference at the National Guard armory in Pensacola, said he was proud of the support the state has given the military. “Florida is one of the most veteran friendly states and I think there are very few places that you would rather be on duty than in the state of Florida.”

The establishment of the Florida State Guard will support emergency response efforts in the event of a hurricane, natural disasters and other state emergencies. The $3.5 million to establish the Florida State Guard will enable civilians to be trained in emergency response. Twenty-two other states in the U.S. have state guards.

The budget proposal also includes $12.2 million in scholarships for children and spouses of deceased or disabled veterans, and $3.6 million to improve base infrastructure and support projects.

