Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

DeSantis proposes big financial boost for National Guard

Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke in Pensacola
Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke in Pensacola(The Florida Channel)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WWSB) - PENSACOLA, Fla – Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday proposed more than $100 million in funding to support Florida’s National Guard and to establish the Florida State Guard, a civilian volunteer force that will assist the National Guard in emergencies.

The budget proposal includes:

  • $87.5 million to expand the existing readiness center in Miramar and to establish three new armories in Homestead, Gainesville and Malabar;
  • $8.9 million for existing armory maintenance;
  • $2.2 million for a new headquarters for the National Guard Counter Drug Program;
  • $5.1 million to support Florida National Guardsmen seeking higher-education degrees; and
  • $3.5 million to establish the Florida State Guard.

At a new conference at the National Guard armory in Pensacola, said he was proud of the support the state has given the military. “Florida is one of the most veteran friendly states and I think there are very few places that you would rather be on duty than in the state of Florida.”

The establishment of the Florida State Guard will support emergency response efforts in the event of a hurricane, natural disasters and other state emergencies. The $3.5 million to establish the Florida State Guard will enable civilians to be trained in emergency response. Twenty-two other states in the U.S. have state guards.

The budget proposal also includes $12.2 million in scholarships for children and spouses of deceased or disabled veterans, and $3.6 million to improve base infrastructure and support projects.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tonya Chrisman
Woman charged with taking plaque from golf course
North Port residents plead guilty in visa fraud scheme
Residents on Sarasota's Bayfront frustrated over dead fish connected to roundabout project.
Dead fish causing a stink during roundabout project at U.S. 41 and Gulfstream Avenue in Sarasota
Debate over golf carts in North Port.
Updated golf cart ordinance stirring up debate in North Port
Crash at Frutville Road and Paramount Drive
Deputies on scene of car vs. motorcycle crash in Sarasota

Latest News

The Coast Guard is searching for a sunken vessel in Lake Pontchartrain. (Source: Coast Guard)
Three rescued off Venice when boat capsizes
Some of the evidence collected during the arrest.
GPS tracker foils suspected trailer thieves
Two officers laugh with two shoppers at the Sarasota Police Departments annual "Shop with a...
Sarasota Police Department and others announce ‘Shop with a Cop’ event
Kenny Roberts
Manatee man could get life for sex assault