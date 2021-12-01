Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

You can keep Giving Tuesday going all week

Donate to Meals on Wheels of Manatee County and All Faiths Food Bank
Giving Tuesday!
Giving Tuesday!(WCAX)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE at 6 p.m. Tuesday: $368,403 has been raised so far! Final totals will be available soon.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Giving Tuesday ended with over $360,000 dollars raised for food banks. The good news is your generous donations are being matched and you can continue to donate!

Last year was a huge success and once again we are working Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee County and All Faiths Food Bank to help everyone get holiday meals. You can pick an organization or give to both! The more the merrier.

After Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday, comes #GIVINGTUESDAY, a global day of philanthropy. It’s more important than ever to support Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee and The Food Bank of Manatee. GIVINGTUESDAY is a 24-hour generosity movement! We are also teaming up with All Faiths Food Bank

All Faiths Food Bank:

All Faiths Food Bank is the only food bank and largest hunger relief organization in Sarasota and DeSoto counties. The Food Bank was founded in 1989 by a group of individuals who, through their respective organizations, were feeding the hungry.

If you would like to donate to All Faiths Food bank, here is an easy to use link. Click here to Click here to donate.

Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee County

providing nutritious meals to the elderly and disabled residents of Manatee County, Meals on Wheels of Manatee, Inc. became so much more. The organization grew over the years in response to community needs, and the “PLUS” was eventually added to the name as a way of representing the many other services offered. Click here to donate.

Here Are The Ways To Give:

Text FEEDMANATEE to 243725

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at Frutville Road and Paramount Drive
Deputies on scene of car vs. motorcycle crash in Sarasota
The driver was not injured
Car crashes into water near SRQ
A Walmart sign is seen in this file photo. An Alabama woman said she was wrongly accused of...
Walmart said she shoplifted; jury awards her $2.1 million
No one was hurt, but the Baker family has been devastated by the incident.
Bradenton family loses everything after propane leak causes house fire
Debate over golf carts in North Port.
Updated golf cart ordinance stirring up debate in North Port

Latest News

Tonya Chrisman
Woman charged with taking plaque from golf course
Longboat Key
LBK, Manatee County to hold special work session Wednesday
North Port residents plead guilty in visa fraud scheme
Traffic is slow in that area.
Crash blocked lanes on westbound Bee Ridge Road