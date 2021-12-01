Woman charged with taking plaque from golf course

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A North Port woman has been charged with taking a memorial plaque from a golf course because she thought the memorial wasn’t being properly cared for, police say.

Tonya Chrisman, 66, was arrested Nov. 29 on grand theft charges after she told North Port police Oct. 5 she took the plaque in early October at the Charlotte Harbor National Golf Club, an arrest report said.

Chrisman told an investigator she was upset that weeds were being allowed to grow over the plaque. The arrest report noted Chrisman was apologetic and said she would return the plaque to the golf course.

Employees at the club confirmed the plaque was returned. Officials at the club also informed police that the replacement value of the plaque would be between $6,000 and $7,000. Those costs, combined with Chrisman’s confession, prompted police to charge her with grant theft, the report said.

