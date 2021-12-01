Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Woman charged with taking plaque from golf course

Tonya Chrisman
Tonya Chrisman(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A North Port woman has been charged with taking a memorial plaque from a golf course because she thought the memorial wasn’t being properly cared for, police say.

Tonya Chrisman, 66, was arrested Nov. 29 on grand theft charges after she told North Port police Oct. 5 she took the plaque in early October at the Charlotte Harbor National Golf Club, an arrest report said.

Chrisman told an investigator she was upset that weeds were being allowed to grow over the plaque. The arrest report noted Chrisman was apologetic and said she would return the plaque to the golf course.

Employees at the club confirmed the plaque was returned. Officials at the club also informed police that the replacement value of the plaque would be between $6,000 and $7,000. Those costs, combined with Chrisman’s confession, prompted police to charge her with grant theft, the report said.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at Frutville Road and Paramount Drive
Deputies on scene of car vs. motorcycle crash in Sarasota
The driver was not injured
Car crashes into water near SRQ
A Walmart sign is seen in this file photo. An Alabama woman said she was wrongly accused of...
Walmart said she shoplifted; jury awards her $2.1 million
No one was hurt, but the Baker family has been devastated by the incident.
Bradenton family loses everything after propane leak causes house fire
Debate over golf carts in North Port.
Updated golf cart ordinance stirring up debate in North Port

Latest News

Giving Tuesday!
You can keep Giving Tuesday going all week
Longboat Key
LBK, Manatee County to hold special work session Wednesday
North Port residents plead guilty in visa fraud scheme
Traffic is slow in that area.
Crash blocked lanes on westbound Bee Ridge Road