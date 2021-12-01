Shifting winds brings a warm-up today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An area of high pressure moves its center to the southern Atlantic coast today and winds become increasingly easterly.

This wind shift is key to today’s forecast as moisture will increase a bit and air warmed by the sun across central and eastern Florida will be blown this way. The end result will be a warmer afternoon with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s with the warmest temperatures inland. No rain today.

Over the next few days another area of high pressure will build in from the west. That will keep any fronts at bay until next week and ensure a lovely close to the work week and weekend. Temperatures will close out the week in the upper 70s.

