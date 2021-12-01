LBK, Manatee County to hold special work session Wednesday

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Longboat Key and Manatee County officials are set to meet Wednesday, Dec. 1 to hold discussions on improvements and difficulties.

Longboat Key is divided between Sarasota and Manatee counties, causing a lot of issues including differences in tax rates. At 1:30 p.m., officials with the Town of Longboat Key are meeting with Manatee County officials to talk about the issues faced by the split of the township, which also causes the different parts of the county to have different election officials and tax collectors.

The agenda of the special work session is highlighting a study done that examined the difference in two counties. You can read the memorandum below. The meeting will be carried live on Manatee County’s website.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.