Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Help for veterans and their families as Biden signs four bills into law

By David Ade
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 7:55 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Some veterans across the country are about to get help from Washington. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden sign a set of four bills into law.

Sen. Jerry Moran’s (R-Kan.) new law ensures children and spouses of some service members receive in-state tuition rates at public universities.

Moran said, “It’s one more way that we can honor those who are totally disabled or deceased as a result of their military service by giving them the assurance their children -- their sons and daughters -- have an opportunity to take advantage of the benefits that their sacrifice provides.”

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) also saw his legislation signed into law. It calls for an examination and report to Congress of racial disparities among veterans receiving benefits from the Veterans Affairs health care system.

Warnock tells the Gray Television Washington News Bureau that he’s hearing from veterans across Georgia who feel like benefits aren’t equally available.

Warnock said, “I think that the people at the VA do an honorable job. We just need that data to make sure that in the places where there is disparity, where they are, where there is unconscious bias, that we deal with it, with the goal of making sure that all of our veterans get the care they need and that they deserve.”

Sen. Mike Braun’s (R-Ind.) legislation will create a program to recruit service members with medical backgrounds to work in the VA once they re-enter civilian life.

Braun said, “You’d think that wouldn’t take a special piece of legislation to do, but when we saw that it did, it was quick, it was common sense, and it went through quickly.”

A fourth bill signed into law, led by Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), will create programs and launch a study to support veterans who are or will soon be mothers.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash involving pedestrian in Sarasota County
Pedestrian dies trying to cross Bee Ridge Road near Beneva Road
The driver was not injured
Car crashes into water near SRQ
Teen arrested for trying to flee troopers on I-75
No one was hurt, but the Baker family has been devastated by the incident.
Bradenton family loses everything after propane leak causes house fire
A vaccine mandate cannot yet be enforced for healthcare workers in 10 states, a court ruled.
Biden vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states

Latest News

Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson presides over the opening of a special legislative...
Florida Legislature close to setting limits on vaccine mandates
Gov. Ron DeSantis, speaking in Lakeland, announced the state is suing the federal government of...
DeSantis officially opens reelection campaign
Ron DeSantis held a campaign-style event Wednesday in West Palm Beach.
DeSantis pushing for more election reforms
Prosecutors charged Artiles in March with felony campaign fraud charges, saying he secretly...
Florida ethics panel recommends $20k fine for sham candidate
Sign for voting
Early voting in Venice city election to begin Oct. 25