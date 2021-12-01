Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Broken pipeline closes part of SR-70 through the week, causing traffic jams

Drivers in Bradenton have a new headache, so do some homeowners nearby who are seeing the...
Drivers in Bradenton have a new headache, so do some homeowners nearby who are seeing the traffic spill into their neighborhood.(Shane Battis)
By Shane Battis
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton drivers have one more headache to deal with on the road.

A construction site has shut down eastbound lanes on State Road 70 near Lockwood Ridge Road.

There’s no way through, so drivers are starting to use a residential neighborhood as a detour. When ABC7 crews were out there, cars about 10 cars would pass through every two minutes. Neighbors have certainly taken notice.

“We’ve been away and just got home last evening and saw this massive amount of cars coming through,” Barbara Herbert said. “I feel like I’m back in New York.”

This construction all stems from an accident.

Manatee County said a gravity pipe was damaged by another construction project, so crews are digging into the roads to get that repaired.

Fortunately, this shouldn’t be a problem much longer. The county expects construction to wrap up this Friday.

