Updated golf cart ordinance stirring up debate in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - As people cruise around in their golf carts in some parts of North Port, there are other parts that don’t allow it. Cedar Grove’s Homeowners Association did not allow golf carts while the city ordinance did. That changed recently when commissioners voted unanimously in support of the HOA.

“I don’t see the need to have golf carts in the community, I don’t think it’s safe,” said Bill Barhydt, a Cedar Grove resident. “It’s an HOA, it’s a deed restriction,”

It varies greatly where you can ride your golf cart or low speed vehicle. Many of the major roads in North Port will not allow either. Golf cart drivers can travel on designated roads, private property, golf courses and communities with golf courses. This continues to get a lot of mixed reaction.

“Every community has there own rules, before you move into a community you should understand what the rules are,” said Dennis O’Brien, a Cypress Falls resident. “If you really want a golf cart, you should make sure the rules allow you to have a golf cart.”

People who drive their golf cart or low speed vehicle in areas where they aren’t supposed to, can be ticketed and face fines.

“There are a lot of state regulations, there are local regulations and the ordinances, the laws,” said Josh Taylor, Spokesperson for the city of North Port.

North Port city officials are asking residents to become educated on the golf cart ordinance. That information can be found by clicking onto this link https://www.cityofnorthport.com/government/city-services/police/golf-cart-requirements.

