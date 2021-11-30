Today is Giving Tuesday with ABC7

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As the holiday season approaches, ABC7 is working with its community partners to make a change in the Suncoast.

Last year was a huge success and once again we are working Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee County and All Faiths Food Bank to help everyone get holiday meals. You can pick an organization or give to both! The more the merrier.

After Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday, comes #GIVINGTUESDAY, a global day of philanthropy. It’s more important than ever to support Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee and The Food Bank of Manatee. GIVINGTUESDAY is a 24-hour generosity movement!

Your gift on November 30, 2021, up to $50,000, will be matched a dollar for a dollar.

Your investment stays in our local community, helping our friends and neighbors right here in Manatee County. Every donation, no matter the size, makes a difference.

Here Are The Ways To Give:

Text FEEDMANATEE to 243725

All Faiths Food Bank:

All Faiths Food Bank is the only food bank and largest hunger relief organization in Sarasota and DeSoto counties. The Food Bank was founded in 1989 by a group of individuals who, through their respective organizations, were feeding the hungry.

If you would like to donate to All Faiths Food bank, here is an easy to use link. Click here to Click here to donate.

Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee County

providing nutritious meals to the elderly and disabled residents of Manatee County, Meals on Wheels of Manatee, Inc. became so much more. The organization grew over the years in response to community needs, and the “PLUS” was eventually added to the name as a way of representing the many other services offered. Click here to donate.

