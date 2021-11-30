Advertise With Us
SCAT buses adding holiday routes to and from Siesta Key

Sarasota County Area Transportation
Sarasota County Area Transportation(SCAT)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In anticipation of seasonal traffic, Sarasota County Area Transit is resuming seasonal service from several sites to Siesta Key.

The Route 33 bus line resumes Dec. 4. The route supplements the OnDemand and Siesta Key Breeze Trolley services already provided by SCAT to Siesta Key visitors.

  • Route 33 runs from Cattlemen Road along Bahia Vista Street through Pinecraft to Siesta Key. The route includes a stop at the Westfield Siesta Key Mall, where some commuters choose to park and ride to the beach. Bus riders can also access Route 33 at the mall from Routes 17, 19 and 25.
  • OnDemand by Sarasota County offers curb-to-curb service for $1.25 per person per ride, from the Westfield Siesta Key Mall and the Sarasota Pavilion to and throughout Siesta Key.
  • SCAT also provides free trolley service on the Siesta Key Breeze Trolley. The trolley travels from Siesta Village to the southern end of the island and back.

Minor changes to bus stop times and bay assignments have also been announced. Visit scgov.net/scat to view the new Ride Guides and learn about other SCAT services.

