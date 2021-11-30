SCAT announces seasonal service updates

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In anticipation of seasonal traffic Sarasota County Area Transit will be resuming the service of the Route 33 line beginning Dec. 4.

The reintroduction of this popular bus route supplements the OnDemand and Siesta Key Breeze Trolley services already provided by SCAT to Siesta Key visitors.

Route 33 runs from Cattlemen Road along Bahia Vista Street through Pinecraft to Siesta Key. The route includes a stop at the Westfield Siesta Key Mall, where some commuters choose to park and ride to the beach. Bus riders can also access Route 33 at the mall from Routes 17, 19 and 25.

OnDemand by Sarasota County offers curb-to-curb service for $1.25 per person per ride, from the Westfield Siesta Key Mall and the Sarasota Pavilion to and throughout Siesta Key.

SCAT also provides free trolley service on the Siesta Key Breeze Trolley. The trolley travels from Siesta Village to the southern end of the island and back.

Service on Route 33 will resume on Dec. 4 as part of SCAT’s seasonal service updates. Minor changes to bus stop times and bay assignments have also been announced. Visit scgov.net/scat.

