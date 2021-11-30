Sarasota man facing child porn, battery charges

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man is behind bars facing charges of sexual battery of a child and possession of child pornography, the Sarasota Police Department said.

Earlier this month, Venice police were alerted by a health care facility that they suspected a patient, Randall Haus, 56, of Sarasota, was viewing child pornography on a tablet device, an arrest report says.

Venice detectives say Haus admitted to having pornographic images on his tablet and told them he had numerous DVDs and a computer at his home in Sarasota that had similar videos.

Sarasota Police detectives interviewed Haus as part of their investigation. During the interview, Haus allegedly admitted to possessing the images he had in Venice as well as having additional images at his home. During the interview, police say Haus also confessed to touching two young boys between 1990 and 1991. Sarasota Police detectives spoke with one of the victims who wanted to move forward on charges of capital sexual battery.

A search warrant was executed at Haus’ home in the 1300 block of Boulevard of the Arts where more than 1,000 DVDs were found. Detectives validated the photos on several of the DVDs were either child or adult pornography.

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to call Det. Megan Buck at 941-263-6067 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

