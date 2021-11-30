Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Pasco deputies searching for missing teen

17-year-old Bella Sarka is missing
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 8:04 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year old.

Bella Sarka, who deputies say is endangered, was last seen in the 12000 block of Pony Lane in Hudson at about 6 p.m. Monday. Sarka is 5 feet tall, about 95 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Sarka was last seen wearing a green USF hoodie, black pants with a red stripe and black sandals. If you have any information on Starka’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Office nonemergency line at 727-847-8102, option 7 immediately.

