Pasco deputies searching for missing teen

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year old.

Bella Sarka, who deputies say is endangered, was last seen in the 12000 block of Pony Lane in Hudson at about 6 p.m. Monday. Sarka is 5 feet tall, about 95 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Sarka was last seen wearing a green USF hoodie, black pants with a red stripe and black sandals. If you have any information on Starka’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Office nonemergency line at 727-847-8102, option 7 immediately.

