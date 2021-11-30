Advertise With Us
Mild and dry weather to end November and bring in December

By John Scalzi
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:43 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This morning will end up being the coldest of the next seven days as yesterday’s front is well to the south and the dry and cool air has moved in.

For lovers of warmer weather, I have good news. A warming trend starts today. Each day for the next several days we will add a few degrees to the daytime high until we get to the mid-to-upper 70s by Thursday. The air will moisten and modify a bit as our winds shift to a more easterly direction.

But regardless of the slight rise in humidity, it will remain very comfortable all week long. Today and tomorrow many Suncoast A/C units may be able to remain in the off position with windows open.

The temperatures will return to near normal by the end of the week. Normals for this time of year run near 78 for the high and 58 for the low. The air aloft stays dry enough to keep us rain-free into the weekend even if we do start to see a few more clouds toward the end of the week.

