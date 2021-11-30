Advertise With Us
Get ready for a chilly night

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Overnight we are expecting some chilly temperatures as we dip down into the 40′s by the Tuesday morning commute.

The perfect weather looks to hang around for the foreseeable future with no rain chances over the next seven days and a trend of warming temperatures. Expect Tuesday to only be in the lower 70′s but by the end of the week, we should be right back near the upper 70′s.

Make plans to be outdoors next weekend as there will be abundant sunshine and highs near 77°.

