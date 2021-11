SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews are on scene of a crash involving a a motorcycle in Sarasota.

The crash occurred on Fruitville Road at Paramount Drive just after 1 p.m.

EMS was called to the scene but the Sarasota County Sheriff says everyone is okay. For now there is minimal impact to traffic.

