Bradenton family everything after propane leak causes house fire

No one was hurt, but the Baker family has been devastated by the incident.
No one was hurt, but the Baker family has been devastated by the incident.(Zack White)
By Shane Battis
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton family is trying to rebuild their lives after a fire destroyed their home over the weekend.

Jesse Baker, who escaped the house with his wife and young daughter, told ABC7 a propane tank was leaking inside. When he turned the ignition on his car, the garage caught fire and the flames quickly spread through the house.

The family dog was caught inside, but fortunately the fire department was able to rescue it in time.

“Everything that was in the house was irrelevant but I’ve had my dog a long time,” Baker said. “The thought of him dying in a house fire was the most terrifying thing to me.”

The Bakers are counting their blessings as none of them were hurt by the fire.

However, they have a long road ahead as they lost almost everything they own besides the clothes on their backs.

