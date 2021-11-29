Teen arrested for trying to flee troopers on I-75

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Four Port Charlotte teenagers are in hot water after the Florida Highway Patrol says they tried to flee from a trooper on I-75 and crashed into an RV in Lee County.

Investigators say a trooper observed a sedan traveling south on Interstate 75 in the area of the State Road 80, swerving “all over the roadway at a high rate of speed,” the report said. The trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop but the sedan did not stop.

The sedan exited onto Palm Beach Boulevard and crashed into an unoccupied motor home parked in a parking lot. The driver of the sedan, a 16-year-old boy, and a teenage passenger fled the scene on foot but were later located.

Four teen boys, ranging from 13 to 17 years of age, were in the sedan, the FHP says. The driver has been placed under arrest for fleeing and eluding, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, reckless driving and grand theft, and turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

