Tampa Bay’s Festival of Lights adds 7 additional nights

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tampa Bay’s Festival of Lights is adding seven additional nights as opening weekend brought a big crowd.

The seven additional nights will have a reduced fee of $20 per car. There are only eight people allowed in each car.

The event will go from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the following nights:

November

  • Monday the 29th
  • Tuesday the 30th

December

  • Wednesday the 1st
  • Monday the 6th
  • Tuesday the 7th
  • Monday the 13th
  • Tuesday the 14th

During these nights, Santa’s Village will not be open.

Santa’s Village will be open, along with the event, on the following nights from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.:

  • Thursday, Dec. 2 through Sunday, Dec. 5
  • Thursday, Dec. 9 through Sunday, Dec. 12
  • Open nightly from Dec. 16 through Dec. 26

The event is located at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds at 215 Sydney Washer Rd. in Dover, Florida.

If you would like to purchase tickets, click here.

