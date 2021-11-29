Tampa Bay’s Festival of Lights adds 7 additional nights

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tampa Bay’s Festival of Lights is adding seven additional nights as opening weekend brought a big crowd.

The seven additional nights will have a reduced fee of $20 per car. There are only eight people allowed in each car.

The event will go from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the following nights:

November

Monday the 29th

Tuesday the 30th

December

Wednesday the 1st

Monday the 6th

Tuesday the 7th

Monday the 13th

Tuesday the 14th

During these nights, Santa’s Village will not be open.

Santa’s Village will be open, along with the event, on the following nights from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.:

Thursday, Dec. 2 through Sunday, Dec. 5

Thursday, Dec. 9 through Sunday, Dec. 12

Open nightly from Dec. 16 through Dec. 26

The event is located at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds at 215 Sydney Washer Rd. in Dover, Florida.

