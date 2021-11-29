Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Manatee County Law Library named after attorney Layon F. Robinson, II

Family of Layon F. Robinson, II
Family of Layon F. Robinson, II(Manatee County Commissioner)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Board of County Commissioners adopted a new resolution that would name the Manatee County Law Library as the Layon F. Robinson, II Law Library.

Robinson II became the first African American member of the Manatee County Bar Association in 1973. His family and friends gathered at the law library to celebrate his legacy.

Friends, family, and colleagues gathered at the Manatee County Law Library to honor the life and legacy of the late Layon F. Robinson, II.

The dedication ceremony was also attended by many people whose lives were touched by Mr. Robinson’s generosity and service. Speakers at the event included Manatee County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller Angel Colonneso, Manatee County Commissioner Chair Vanessa Baugh, Manatee County Commissioner Reggie Bellamy, and Manatee County Bar Association President Stephen R. Dye, Esq.

The law library specializes in books and resources focused on Florida and federal laws. The law library is located on the first floor of the Manatee County Judicial Center at 1051 Manatee Avenue West, Bradenton, FL and is open to the public Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash involving pedestrian in Sarasota County
Pedestrian dies trying to cross Bee Ridge Road near Beneva Road
FWPD Investigating Shooting on Randallia Drive
103-year-old North Port woman dies after crash in Sarasota County
The FBI confirming remains found in a Florida nature reserve are those of Brian Laundrie, who...
Attorney: Still no information from law enforcement on missing Laundrie firearm
Shooting injures three in Palmetto.
Three people shot, including teens, in Palmetto
graphic
Cool end to November - Then a December warmup!

Latest News

Giving Tuesday!
Get a jumpstart on Giving Tuesday with ABC7
WWSB Generic Stock 13
2 arrested in connection with semi-trailer theft ring
Teen arrested for trying to flee troopers on I-75
2018 Downtown Sarasota Holiday Parade. (Source: Sarasota Police Department)
Downtown Holiday Parade means side streets to close Saturday