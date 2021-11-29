Manatee County Law Library named after attorney Layon F. Robinson, II

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Board of County Commissioners adopted a new resolution that would name the Manatee County Law Library as the Layon F. Robinson, II Law Library.

Robinson II became the first African American member of the Manatee County Bar Association in 1973. His family and friends gathered at the law library to celebrate his legacy.

Friends, family, and colleagues gathered at the Manatee County Law Library to honor the life and legacy of the late Layon F. Robinson, II.

The dedication ceremony was also attended by many people whose lives were touched by Mr. Robinson’s generosity and service. Speakers at the event included Manatee County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller Angel Colonneso, Manatee County Commissioner Chair Vanessa Baugh, Manatee County Commissioner Reggie Bellamy, and Manatee County Bar Association President Stephen R. Dye, Esq.

The law library specializes in books and resources focused on Florida and federal laws. The law library is located on the first floor of the Manatee County Judicial Center at 1051 Manatee Avenue West, Bradenton, FL and is open to the public Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

