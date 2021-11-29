Eastbound Bee Ridge Road at Beneva Road closed after accident involving pedestrian

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Eastbound Bee Ridge Road at Beneva Road is closed in Sarasota County after an accident involving a pedestrian.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, it was a single-vehicle crash with a pedestrian. The pedestrian is in serious condition.

Deputies are asking motorists to avoid the area, if possible.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene helping Florida Highway Patrol officials.

This is a developing story. We will update with the latest details as they become available.

