Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Eastbound Bee Ridge Road at Beneva Road closed after accident involving pedestrian

Crash involving pedestrian in Sarasota County
Crash involving pedestrian in Sarasota County(Sarasota County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Eastbound Bee Ridge Road at Beneva Road is closed in Sarasota County after an accident involving a pedestrian.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, it was a single-vehicle crash with a pedestrian. The pedestrian is in serious condition.

Deputies are asking motorists to avoid the area, if possible.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene helping Florida Highway Patrol officials.

This is a developing story. We will update with the latest details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FWPD Investigating Shooting on Randallia Drive
103-year-old North Port woman dies after crash in Sarasota County
Shooting injures three in Palmetto.
Three people shot, including teens, in Palmetto
The FBI confirming remains found in a Florida nature reserve are those of Brian Laundrie, who...
Attorney: Still no information from law enforcement on missing Laundrie firearm
WWSB Generic Stock 13
Man charged in woman’s death after body parts found in bay
US 301 at 17th
Crash at intersection of US 301 and 17th Street

Latest News

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
Tampa Bay’s Festival of Lights adds 7 additional nights
Rain out in The Gulf this evening.
Overcast skies for Sunday night
Rain out in The Gulf this evening.
Overcast for the night
FWPD Investigating Shooting on Randallia Drive
103-year-old North Port woman dies after crash in Sarasota County