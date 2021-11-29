A cold front moves past the Suncoast today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Cooler weather is on the way with a cold front moving past. The morning clouds and overnight showers are the results of the approaching front. But the dry air in place at low levels has prevented any significant rainfall accumulation. The clouds will give way to sunshine and we will end up with mostly sunny skies today.

By this afternoon, the cold front will slip south and cooler and drier air will move in. Our high today will be a few degrees cooler than yesterday and top out near 70. Tonight the combination of calmer winds and clear skies, along with the drier air, will bring the coldest night of the week. Many locations tomorrow morning will be in the mid-to-upper 40s.

A warming trend starts tomorrow afternoon, after the colder morning start. Each day for the next few days our temperatures will warm a degree or two as winds shift. By the weekend we will be back in the upper 70s. Don’t expect any rain this week.

