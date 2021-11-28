Overcast skies for Sunday night

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Cloud began to move in this afternoon and will stay quite heavy for the rest of the night. This is all in part of a surface trough and a cold front that is approaching northern Florida. The rain chances with these boundaries are quite slim for the Suncoast. Overnight, we are looking at a 20% chance for a drop of rain meanwhile if you are traveling to north of Tampa Bay or the Nature Coast, expect that rain chance to rise.

Heading into the beginning of the new week we area looking at more dry weather and sunshine making a return. That sunshine will stick around with no rain chances.

Expect day time highs to be in the lower 70′s the next couple of days but we will warm up back to the upper 70′s by the end of the week and into the weekend.

