Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Feds apprehend stowaway on flight from Guatemala to Miami

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers took the man into custody, the agency said in a...
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers took the man into custody, the agency said in a news release.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities have taken into custody a 26-year-old man who apparently stowed away in the landing gear compartment of an American Airlines flight that arrived at Miami International Airport.

The man was in the wheel well area when the flight arrived from Guatemala City, Guatemala, at 10:06 a.m. Saturday.

Law enforcement authorities met the plane due to a security issue.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers took the man into custody, the agency said in a news release.

The agency says he was taken to a hospital for evaluation. The news release didn’t say whether he will face any charges.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FWPD Investigating Shooting on Randallia Drive
103-year-old North Port woman in critical condition after crash in Sarasota County
The FBI confirming remains found in a Florida nature reserve are those of Brian Laundrie, who...
Attorney: Still no information from law enforcement on missing Laundrie firearm
Shooting injures three in Palmetto.
Three people shot, including teens, in Palmetto
WWSB Generic Stock 13
Man charged in woman’s death after body parts found in bay
US 301 at 17th
Crash at intersection of US 301 and 17th Street

Latest News

The earthquake struck in northern Peru on Sunday morning.
USGS: Magnitude-7.5 earthquake strikes northern Peru
Many countries have slapped travel restrictions on various southern African countries over the...
Netherlands, Australia find omicron variant as curbs spread
graphic
Cool end to November - Then a December warmup!
NEWS
Good Morning Suncoast at 7:00am - Saturday November 27, 2021