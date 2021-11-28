Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Cool end to November - Then a December warmup!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Cool end to November - Then a December warmup!

It’s a cool Sunday morning, followed by more clouds and still cool into the afternoon. The clouds will move in with a small storm that’s mainly over the Gulf waters. We have a slight chance of a shower Sunday night. Other than that chance, our dry weather pattern continues into December. Tuesday morning is another chance to wear your favorite jacket. But temperatures will warm a few degrees by Wednesday as we start December.

Most of the country is also quiet. The northeastern U.S. and Great Lakes states will see several storms with mainly snow. Travel weather is perfect on the Suncoast through the end of Thanksgiving weekend and into next week!

Highs
Highs(Station)

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FWPD Investigating Shooting on Randallia Drive
103-year-old North Port woman in critical condition after crash in Sarasota County
The FBI confirming remains found in a Florida nature reserve are those of Brian Laundrie, who...
Attorney: Still no information from law enforcement on missing Laundrie firearm
Shooting injures three in Palmetto.
Three people shot, including teens, in Palmetto
WWSB Generic Stock 13
Man charged in woman’s death after body parts found in bay
US 301 at 17th
Crash at intersection of US 301 and 17th Street

Latest News

Regional temperatuers
A chilly night in the 40′s for many
ev2
Bank in Newtown expected to increase access to loans
ev1
Student "Achievers" giving to community through NAACP program
ABC7 News at 11pm - November 26, 2021