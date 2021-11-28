SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Cool end to November - Then a December warmup!

It’s a cool Sunday morning, followed by more clouds and still cool into the afternoon. The clouds will move in with a small storm that’s mainly over the Gulf waters. We have a slight chance of a shower Sunday night. Other than that chance, our dry weather pattern continues into December. Tuesday morning is another chance to wear your favorite jacket. But temperatures will warm a few degrees by Wednesday as we start December.

Most of the country is also quiet. The northeastern U.S. and Great Lakes states will see several storms with mainly snow. Travel weather is perfect on the Suncoast through the end of Thanksgiving weekend and into next week!

Highs (Station)

