A chilly night in the 40′s for many

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Get ready for a chilly one by Sunday morning. Several areas are already reporting temperature in the 40′s before the midnight hour. By Sunday morning the inland areas will likely be in the mid 40′s as the coast stays in the lower 50′s to upper 40′s.

Sunday will start out clear-skied but by the afternoon, heavy clouds move in leading to a mostly cloud afternoon and evening. This is all part of another front that will make way through the Suncoast.

This front will once again reinforce cool air in place, so expect highs during the beginning of the week to be in the lower 70′s. As we head further in the week, temperatures will climb back to the mid to upper 70′s with sunshine in store.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.